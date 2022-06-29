Flights between Tokyo and Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, will resume Sept. 1, the Marianas Visitors Authority announced, the first direct flights between the two destinations since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"United Airlines will fly three weekly flights departing Tokyo-Narita International Airport at 9:25 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and arriving in Saipan one day later at 2 a.m.," MVA stated Tuesday in a press release. "Flights from Saipan will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 a.m. and arrive in Narita at 9:35 a.m."
The direct flights are supported by the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Office of the Governor, Marianas Visitors Authority Tourism Resumption Investment Plan, or TRIP, program, and the Commonwealth Ports Authority.
"We are pleased to partner with United Airlines in reopening the Japan market, which is historically the founding source market of tourism in the Marianas and remains an important market for us today," said MVA Managing Director Priscilla Iakopo. "This is all possible thanks to the funding we received from the Office of the Governor to implement the TRIP program, which started with South Korea last July and is now helping us jump-start Japan. With the recent easing of travel restrictions by the Japan government we know many Japanese are eager to travel, and we looking forward to welcoming our friends from Japan back to Saipan, Tinian and Rota. We look forward to their return beginning in September for a vacation in the Marianas."
To reboot the Japan market and support the flights, MVA will hold a Marianas Seminar and Webinar on July 8 in Tokyo and make sales calls to key travel agencies, airlines and other tourism partners.
Air service connection through Japan also will aid residents of the Marianas traveling to and from the continental U.S. and other destinations.