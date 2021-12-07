SAIPAN — This holiday season, retirees in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands will receive a $500 bonus while residential households will get a $500 voucher for utilities, Gov. Ralph Torres said Friday.
"I would like to announce on behalf of my administration, as well as working with (the Department of) Finance, that we will be giving every retiree a bonus of $500 starting Dec. 15. We have been communicating (about) the process in making sure that by Dec. 15, every retiree will be receiving a $500 bonus," the governor said.
"On top of that, we will also have every (Commonwealth Utilities Corp.) residential account ... given $500 as a voucher into their account."
Torres said the vouchers were placed into CUC residential accounts as early as this past weekend.
"If they have a registered account as a residential meter, then they will have the $500 voucher," he added.
As for the source of this funding, the governor said, "We put (these funds) aside and we worked on it (so that the) funds that we're using would not hamper any federal regulations."
The retirees' bonus will be received through either direct deposit or a mailed check, he said.
"So again, (this is) great news. After all of the things that we've gone through, we have $500 for every retiree. I want to thank you for everything you have done, your sacrifices that continue, and know the support and the blessings that you have given the administration, I want to personally thank you and your family. I know that $500 for the holidays will go a long way, as well as the $500 for every residential utility meter owner," he said.
The governor noted that earlier this year, $500 in local stimulus was distributed to CNMI taxpayers.