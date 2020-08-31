Torres: $9 million in PUA funding released

SAIPAN — An additional 1,000 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications have been approved, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres announced Thursday during a media briefing on KKMP radio.
Payments totaling $9 million were to be released through Saturday to eligible and approved applicants, the governor said.
"To those who (will be) receiving (these payments): Thank you for your patience," he said. "To those who have not received (payments yet), we will continue to work (to) make sure that the documentation is done right, (so that we can) expedite the payment as much as we can."
The week before, the CNMI Department of Labor announced that over $50 million in PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments had been disbursed to over 5,000 eligible and approved claimants.
CNMI DOL said the claims that were processed for payouts were complete and without any issues or errors.
Claims that are submitted with supporting documentation and with no missing information are processed immediately if they depict accurate eligibility and financial information, the department added.
The Labor Department said it continues to work diligently and expeditiously to disburse unemployment benefits to all eligible applicants.
The administration said it has shifted personnel from other departments and agencies to assist CNMI DOL with "this important priority of getting assistance to eligible individuals."
For more information regarding the status of your PUA application, call 670-989-9081/83/89/90/93 or email info@puamarianas.com.