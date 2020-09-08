Torres: Administration will help CHCC pay utility bills

SAIPAN — To prevent a daily six-hour disconnection from the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. power grid, Gov. Ralph Torres said the administration will help the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. pay its monthly utility bills.
In a media briefing on Friday morning, Torres said he met recently with CUC board Chair Miranda Manglona and CHCC board Chair Lauri Ogumoro.
"We came to an agreement and there are some terms and conditions," he said. "We agreed on making those payments. There are other pending issues, like arrears, that need to be addressed."
Torres acknowledged the importance of the two autonomous government entities.
"We need CHCC, especially with this pandemic," he said. "At the same time, (electric) power is critical to any department, school, hospital and households. These (public health and utilities) are the two most critical components of our island, so we are sitting with both agencies to address the issue and move forward."
CUC said CHCC owes $35 million in unpaid utility bills.
CHCC said the monthly utilities of the hospital cost between $350,000 and $400,000. CHCC said it owes CUC about $23 million, an amount that had accumulated for over 10 years. It reached $35 million because of the penalties, which are almost 50% of the principal, CHCC said.
In future discussions, the governor said they will review the late fees and other penalties that CHCC has incurred in the last 10 years.
CHCC is also asking the Legislature to pass a bill that will reclassify the utility rate of CHCC from government to commercial, which is a lower rate.
On Friday, the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board told management to disconnect from the CUC power grid on Sept. 8, today, if CHCC fails to pay at least $250,000 by then.