Torres: CNMI eligible for federal unemployment compensation

The CNMI is eligible for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or FPUC, program, in addition to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the governor has announced.
In a release issued Saturday, Gov. Ralph Torres stated that the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor had made the confirmation.
Under the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the program provides eligible individuals $600 a week in addition to the benefits authorized by the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
"The COVID-19 global pandemic has been hurting the global economy over the last several weeks, but here in the CNMI, our economy has been hurting since February," Torres stated. "This news that the CNMI and the U.S. territories are now eligible for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program is much needed for the many employees in our economy that have been terminated, furloughed or have had their hours reduced."
The governor added: "CNMI Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente and her hardworking team at Labor are in calls with U.S. DOL every day to get additional confirmation on eligibility for our government employees. We remain optimistic that we will be able to take care of our government and the many private sector employees who have been affected by no fault of their own. We ask the entire community to wait for official guidance from my office and CNMI DOL on these programs and to find out who is eligible. We are working around the clock for everyone on this important assistance."
Benavente was told of the commonwealth's eligibility for FPUC on Saturday by Steve Malliaras, of the Labor Department's Employment and Training Administration San Francisco Regional Office.
"The notification from U.S. DOL is one of the clarifications that we requested in order to move forward with the PUA program," Benavente said.
"There are still a few things we are coordinating with the U.S. Department of Labor, and we are grateful for their continued technical assistance."
As soon as the eligibility requirements, benefits and other information applicable to the CNMI are provided by its federal counterpart, CNMI DOL will be the primary agency in announcing the program and will specify the date, time, location, telephone numbers and email addresses for the submission of PUA and/or FPUC applications.
"CNMI DOL is recommending that individuals who are planning to apply for the PUA/FPUC program should prepare their documents ahead of time," the governor's release stated. "The documents include a certification letter from their employer, a valid ID with photo, passport, copies of the latest paycheck stubs and Social Security number."
The certification letter must state the employee's name, title, wages and schedule of their regular working hours, and the number of reduced hours, before layoff or termination.
The CNMI DOL offices, like most of the government offices located on Capitol Hill, have been closed as part of the COVID-19 response. These offices will remain closed until further notice on the PUA application.