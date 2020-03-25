Gov. Ralph Torres announced that Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Douglas Domenech has awarded the CNMI a total of $366,900 through the Office of Insular Affairs Technical Assistance Program, for personal protective equipment and hygienic supplies.
In a statement on Tuesday, the governor said the equipment and supplies will go to government first responders to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 in the CNMI.
"During times of disaster and crisis, our partnership with Assistant Secretary Doug Domenech and OIA has assisted in our emergency response efforts. This award will go a long way in protecting our first responders and government employees from potential exposure while serving our community," said Gov. Torres.
"Lt. Gov. (Arnold) Palacios and I thank them and their staff for accepting our request and assisting us during this challenging time for our islands and the world."
In addition to other federal assistance, the release added that the Office of Insular Affairs will be coordinating with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on streamlining federal aid for the governor's COVID-19 task force and CNMI efforts.