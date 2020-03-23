The administration of Gov. Ralph Torres expressed its "deepest condolences to the family of the first COVID-19-related death on Guam" in a statement released Sunday.
"I have remained in close contact with Gov. (Lou) Leon Guerrero over the last week, and her administration is doing everything to protect the people of Guam," Torres stated. "Through our partnership, Guam has allowed us to send specimens to their lab for testing, as we continue to conduct surveillance and working to upgrade our facilities here on Saipan through federal assistance."
Torres stated, "This pandemic affects all of us, and we need to do our part to stay at home (and) avoid unnecessary travel."
"Please stay home and avoid contact with our manåmko' and our loved ones with preexisting illnesses," he said, as they are most at risk to severe illness from the COVID-19 virus.
'Marianas Strong'
"As one Marianas, we have remained resilient in the face of the worst storms and economic downturns, and we emerged stronger because we made the necessary choice to work together. Lt. Gov. (Arnold) Palacios and I will continue to work with (Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.) CEO Esther Muna, our health experts, our COVID-19 Task Force, and our Legislature."
The CNMI governor added that "now is the time for vigilance, not fear or panic."
"Let us remain Marianas Strong. Stay at home. Stop the spread."