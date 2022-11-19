Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres on Thursday said he and Hollywood producer Brad Krevoy are set to create a film industry in the CNMI by developing a movie studio, creating new jobs for local residents and producing a minimum of 20 motion pictures during the next five years, the governor’s office announced in a press release.
The governor's office stated in the release that Krevoy is one of the most accomplished independent film/TV producers working today and has over 30 years of experience in the production industry and has played a key role in the finance, development, production and distribution of more than 200 motion picture, television and streaming projects over his career.
Krevoy is the founder and Chairman/CEO of Motion Picture Corporation of America, a leading Hollywood company well-known for creating commercial motion pictures having an aggressive sales and marketing force with U.S. studios and international buyers, according to the release. MPCA’s projects have generated more than $1 billion worldwide in all media. He is known for producing popular, commercial feature comedies such as “Dumb and Dumber,” “Kingpin” and “Beverly Hills Ninja,” along with Netflix movies such as “A Christmas Melody” starring Mariah Carey, and many popular Hallmark Christmas movies.
One of the most recent films he produced, “Falling for Christmas,” starring Lindsay Lohan, is one of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. today, according to the release.
Krevoy will be on Saipan next week to formally announce his intention to develop a movie studio and to produce a minimum of 20 motion pictures over the next five years in the Marianas, the governor's office stated in the release. These productions will not only create training for film school students and permanent jobs in the production industry, but will also promote tourism, the diversification of the local economy and support additional jobs in the CNMI, according to the release.
“I’ve shot movies all over the world, but I’ve never been to a location with more natural beauty than the CNMI. I’m very excited to be starting this venture with Gov. Torres, and know, with the people of Saipan and the CNMI, we will be able to share all that the islands have to offer,” said Krevoy.
“I want to thank Mr. Krevoy for accepting my invitation and taking the time to visit the CNMI. I also want to express my gratitude for his interest in wanting to help diversify the CNMI’s industries, as he would be bringing his experience and expertise to the Marianas to develop a film industry based here,” said Torres.
“I have always advocated for the diversification of our industries here in the CNMI for our economy and for our people. Not only will Mr. Krevoy’s investment in a film industry in the CNMI benefit our local existing and aspiring filmmakers, as well as generate revenue for our government and expand job opportunities for our entire community, but it will also positively impact and boost our tourism industry because of the exposure the CNMI will receive from films made here in our beautiful islands,” Torres said.