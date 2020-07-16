SAIPAN — "The whole purpose of the trip is to market the Marianas, and we had this great opportunity and great privilege to have Robert Arrington and his family come to the islands and promote the Marianas in a very different and unique way," Gov. Ralph Torres said during a press briefing on KKMP radio Tuesday morning.
He returned to Saipan on Friday.
"I've never seen anyone that really respects the environment, and wants to promote the Marianas as a whole, so it was a great privilege and honor to be with him," the governor said.
He added that the trip to the Northern Islands included visiting Maug, near the northernmost point of the commonwealth.
"It's a great honor for me. ... You'll be seeing a lot of videos moving forward, and I believe that it's going to get the attention that we've been wanting. We've been talking about ecotourism up north. Now that we have this opportunity, we have been working with the mayor (of the Northern Islands)," the governor said, adding that they have big plans for the Northern Islands.
Torres said Arrington will be in the CNMI for a month and his "Deer Meat for Dinner" team will also visit Saipan, Tinian and Rota.
Asked about the timing of the trip given the current state of emergency, the governor said: "I didn't leave the CNMI ... when there's a spike (of COVID-19 cases). ... My duty ... is to make sure that public health is taken care (of). We got that covered."
He said tourism is "our No. 1 industry, and we have this opportunity, a blessing. When everywhere else in the world is closed, we have someone who flew here from Florida – across the world, basically – with his family, to promote the CNMI. Our goal is, while everyone else in the world ... is not moving, so to speak, we're here doing this promotion."
Torres is hoping that "when things move forward, that there's more interest around the world to look at the Marianas as a whole and start bringing in more tourists outside our normal markets. ... I was happy when I left because I knew that our people here on the ground were doing a fantastic job and they continue to do a fantastic job."