Torres seeks Trump's support on tourism

SAIPAN — Gov. Ralph Torres last week wrote to President Donald Trump seeking his support for the CNMI plan to reactivate local tourism.
The governor also sent the president a copy of the CNMI Tourism Resumption Blueprint which, in partnership with the private sector, aims to resume international flights from South Korea.
Building upon the strength of the CNMI community-testing initiatives, the governor told Trump: "We seek to reestablish travel linkages with South Korea that will require each visitor to present, upon checking into their flight, certification of a negative COVID-19 test result produced within the preceding 72-hour period."
The governor added, "We are in the process of instituting modifications throughout our tourism corridors to enhance monitoring and risk-mitigation efforts among employees and residents, and we seek to establish channels of communication with the health officials of our source markets to ensure that if a health concern arises among their citizens while in the CNMI, all protocols necessary will be taken and respected."
Torres told the president that the "federal government and the CNMI government are key partners in our tourism industry. Under your leadership, the CNMI economy has truly been given the opportunity to grow. We look forward to once more being productive members of the American economic community as we rise from the ramifications of this pandemic," he added.
The CNMI blueprint is based on community-based testing and guidance from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"We feel that we are in a stable position to once more resume economic activity, and resuming international flights is key to doing so in any meaningful way," the governor said.
He said the commonwealth heavily depends on the tourism industry, noting that it "accounts for approximately half of total economic activity and nearly all nonpublic sector employment income."