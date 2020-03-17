SAIPAN – Gov. Ralph Torres this week will issue a public health emergency declaration following President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is now crippling the world economy.
The CNMI economy, which depends on tourism, is rapidly declining as a result of the continuous cancellation of flights from Asian markets.
Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Priscilla Iakopo on Sunday said South Korea's Asiana Airlines will temporarily cease operations beginning March 22.
But she said MVA has not been informed by Japan's Skymark Airlines that it will also suspend its Saipan service.
On Thursday, MVA said Jeju Airlines will suspend its Busan, South Korea-Saipan flights starting in April, and that T'way Air will also suspend its Nagoya, Japan-Saipan flight service, but the airline has not yet announced the date.
In an interview Sunday, the governor said, "I will be coming forward to address our community and our people regarding President Trump's national declaration and we will also declare an emergency in the CNMI."
Gov. Torres added that the president has expressed support for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which "builds on an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus spending package enacted into law on March 6."
He said his administration will continue to work with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and federal partners "to get as much (federal assistance) as we can."
Government offices closed
The governor on Sunday announced that government offices and nonessential government functions will be closed until further notice.
"In consultation with the presiding officers of the Legislature, and the COVID-19 Task Force, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and I are hereby shutting down all government offices and all nonessential government functions," Torres stated in a release.
"All nonessential employees of the Commonwealth's departments and agencies are asked to stay home until further notice."
Gov. Torres later reiterated that the administration's priority is to keep the CNMI coronavirus-free.
"But even if we remain coronavirus-free, the reality is that tourists are just not flying."
Torres said the authorities do not want to alarm the community, "but we will continue to provide factual information about the situation we're facing today."
He said the CNMI is looking forward to the revival of the tourism industry.
Finance Secretary David Atalig said the administration had anticipated the cancelation of flights from South Korea, the CNMI's main tourism market.
He said the administration expected Asiana Airlines to cease its Saipan flight service this spring.
"So we reviewed our budget and anticipated more cuts – we are bracing for 'no arrivals,'" he added.