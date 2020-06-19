Torres wants MVA to promote Northern Islands

SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres on Wednesday asked the Marianas Visitors Authority to highlight and promote the Northern Islands as a high-end tourist destination once the visitor industry reopens next month.
"I think it's an excellent time with the downtime that we have and we're able to promote something when our tourists come back. It's a new Marianas," the governor told the MVA board during the meeting in his conference room.
Torres said YouTube personality Robert Arrington, who has created various videos featuring the Marianas, will be tapped to promote the Northern Islands.
"He wants to bring in high-end tourists to appreciate what we have here," the governor said.
$159,000 budget
During the meeting Wednesday, the MVA board allocated $59,000 for Arrington's video promotion of the Northern Islands, and $100,000 for the destination and enhancement program.
MVA board Chairwoman Marian Aldan-Pierce said, for many years, promoting the remote Northern Islands, which include volcanic islands, has been a challenge for the agency.
"But I think the opportunity is really good now," she said, adding that the Northern Islands can offer unique adventures to tourists that Saipan, Tinian or Rota are unable to provide.
Board member Jerry Tan is confident that tourists will return to Saipan, Tinian and Rota in the post-COVID-19 period to enjoy the serenity and beauty of the three major islands.
But the Northern Islands can be marketed as high-end tourist destinations, he added.
Board member Chris Nelson said MVA should provide important details and information about the Northern Islands, including how to get there, the islands' features and other facts that travelers and expedition organizers may want to know.
He said MVA should also collaborate with local partners who can provide services to those who want to visit the Northern Islands.
"How do you get there? How do you do it? Do you need to charter a helicopter or a boat?" he said.
Nelson said these are among the questions that MVA should answer.
"For the logistics, we need to work on that," the governor said, adding that he and Arrington will travel to the Northern Islands next week.
He said the visit is being coordinated with the Northern Islands Mayor's Office.