SAIPAN — The transition committee’s review of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government is almost complete, except for the CNMI Department of Finance and the other agencies handling American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to the committee.
In a press conference held Monday, the transition committee of CNMI Gov.-elect Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov.-elect David M. Apatang updated the media about the transition process.
According to former CNMI Rep. Claudio Norita, the vice chair of the subcommittee on transition, 28 of the 32 transition teams have completed their reports. He said committee members now waiting for the reports from the teams tasked to review the CNMI Department of Finance, the CNMI Infrastructure Recovery Program, the CNMI Grants Management Office and the CNMI Office of Planning and Development.
He said the transition teams are trying to access financial records and Munis, a financial software system designed to handle public sector records.
Norita said some department and agency heads did not give the transition team access until the Commonwealth Election Commission certified the election results Dec. 16, 2022.
After the elections results were certified, Norita said, committee members still encountered setbacks with CNMI Cabinet members resigning or going on terminal leave without naming an acting head.
In some cases, he said, the transition teams were able to perform their tasks only after outgoing CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres issued memoranda on the delegation of authority.
Former CNMI Rep. John "Liling" Reyes, the overall transition committee chair, said the committee expects to obtain the complete reports from the rest of the teams soon.
"We need all those information in order to make a good determination on how this new government will survive," he added.
He said outgoing Gov. Torres has reprogrammed $250,000 in local funds for the transition team and the inauguration, set for 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, outside the Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multipurpose Center in Susupe, Saipan.
Reyes said committee members were instructed by the governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect to be very conservative in spending the funds. That is why their aim is to reduce expenses and to ensure transparency in spending the transition and inauguration funds, he added. If there are leftover funds, Reyes said, they will be returned to the general fund.
As for the inauguration, former CNMI Speaker Oscar M. Babauta, the vice chair of the inauguration subcommittee, said committee members have been working almost 24/7 to complete all the tasks, ranging from invitations to venue arrangement.
He said he was also advised to minimize the cost of the inauguration, which is why committee members are “seeking assistance” from “our corporate people in the CNMI to help us defray the cost of this event.”
He said his subcommittee also has been receiving RSVPs from invited dignitaries and other off-island guests.
"We now stand ready to greet them with our hafa adai and tirow spirit and we are definitely moving ahead," Babauta said.