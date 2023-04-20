SAIPAN — The Northern Marianas Technical Institute cannot rely on "finite” CW fees as a source of funds, a transition report said.
The transition subcommittee assigned to NMTech was comprised of Labor Secretary Leila Staffler, Senate President Edith Deleon Guerrero, Joanne Aquino, Rose Igitol and Candy Feliciano.
According to their report, NMTech's primary sources of funds for personnel are CW fees and Compact-Impact funding. For fiscal year 2023, the trade school received $1 million in CW funds pursuant to U.S. Public Law 115-218, and $220,384 in Compact-Impact funds.
The report said 23 of NMTech's 26 employees are 100% funded by CW fees.
CW funds, however, are "insufficient to sustain the school into the future and (NMTech) must look for other workforce training grants and local appropriations.”
The report recommended exploring other funding opportunities, leveraging employment placements within the private sector by engaging federally funded workforce programs for on-the-job training contract reimbursements, and leverage with the Nutrition Assistance Program office any available workforce training dollars for NMTech students.
The report noted that NMTech’s highest enrollment was in the fall of 2021 with 51 students, representing six courses. Currently, NMTech is experiencing low enrollment with the fall cycle, with only 15 students taking two courses.
"This is a barrier to solving the gaps in workforce and meeting the U.S. Department of Labor goals of reducing our reliance on CW workers. Possible solutions to this lie in marketing and increasing outreach and information about the financial opportunities that lie in becoming a skilled worker in the trades,” the report said.
It reiterated that "enrollment is low as compared to the need.” There were only 122 graduates in the last cycle, NMTech officials told the transition subcommittee.
NMTech officials "believe there may need to be an extension of the CW program based on their current enrollment,” the report said.
The NMTech, headed by Chief Executive Officer Jodina Attao, did not receive funding from the general fund or from the American Rescue Plan Act in FY 2023.
The federal CW program will end on Dec. 31, 2029, unless extended by the U.S. Congress.
The CNMI-Only Transitional Worker or CW-1 visa classification allows employers in the Commonwealth to apply for permission to employ foreigners who are otherwise ineligible to work under other nonimmigrant worker categories.