Treatment site opens on hospital grounds

SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres on Monday led the opening of a facility that will be used to handle coronavirus-related cases in the upper parking lot of the Commonwealth Health Center.
The Medical Care and Treatment Site, or MCATS, which has six tents and a total of 40 beds, is part of the CNMI's preparedness and infection control measures in the event there is a surge of patients who need isolated hospital care due to COVID-19, said Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muña.
"CHCC, in the beginning, was trying to make sure that we have a separation of COVID and non-COVID patients," she said. "We are a hospital with a 76-bed capacity, so we want to make sure that we are prepared. Health care is about always being prepared and making sure that we have the capability to take care of our community and our population."
Aside from treating COVID-19 patients, Muña said, CHCC wants to make sure that it continues to provide other health care services, especially for those who have chronic diseases.
"These last few days on island, it is not COVID patients who have been dying. We need to also take care of people with chronic diseases," she said.
Torres thanked Northern Marianas College for lending CHCC six tents. He also thanked the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the CNMI COVID-19 Task Force and the island's medical team members and first responders.
"Do we want to use it? Absolutely not," Torres said, referring to the MCATS. "But we want to make sure that in case we need it, it is readily available."