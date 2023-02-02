Two environmental surveillance laboratory officers have recently received certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to an announcement by the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality.
After successfully completing and passing the microbiology laboratory certification officer training course, held from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23, 2022, at the EPA Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water in Cincinnati, Ohio, Charito Bautista and Cassandra Mangarero have been promoted to manager and laboratory specialist, respectively.
The courses are intended to teach the essential components of evaluating a drinking water laboratory performing compliance sample analyses.
Prior to their accomplishment, both recipients acknowledged that studying was challenging, as they had to incorporate time to study into their already busy schedules. Both now hold EPA certifications as laboratory officers in microbiology.
Bautista and other officers will be returning to Cincinnati in March to complete another course for inorganic chemistry.
BECQ administrator Eli Cabrera said the goal of the BECQ environmental surveillance laboratory is to have all laboratory staff be certified in both chemistry and microbiology.
“As an island community, protecting and improving the CNMI’s drinking water is a top priority for us here at BECQ. A critical component of this work includes the certification of our laboratory staff by the EPA. We look forward to increasing our capacity … so we can continue safeguarding our community and protecting our environment.”
The EPA establishes and enforces environmental regulations, sponsors and promotes environmental research, and prevents severe health risks to both people and the environment. Additionally, the agency is also the drinking water quality regulator of the federal government and is responsible for enforcing drinking water regulations for public water supplies.
Keeping water free of hazardous bacteria, limiting harmful disinfection byproducts, eliminating lead from pipes, preventing pesticides from entering waterways, managing threats to water sources and ensuring all water treatment plants are effective are the agency's primary responsibilities.
For more information about the BECQ environmental surveillance laboratory, call 670-664-8520.