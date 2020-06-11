The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced that two more individuals have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, bringing the CNMI's cumulative case count to 30, according to a statement on Wednesday.
"The latest people diagnosed with COVID-19 have no symptoms, but were placed under quarantine pursuant to the governor's executive order for incoming travelers, and were identified as positive for the virus which causes the disease COVID-19," the release stated. "Of the total 30 confirmed cases, 23% (seven cases) have been identified through testing at the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force Quarantine Facility."
Recent cases, identified through the arrival screening and quarantine process required for all incoming international passengers, "highlights the value of this border containment effort."
"Combined with immediate contact tracing, these interventions are key in minimizing the risk of exposure for COVID-19 to the community," the release added.
The CHCC and Governor's Task Force also announced "changes in how information on people who contract the COVID-19 virus is reported."
"In order to maintain privacy, from now on, we will only share information that is helpful for the public to assess the risk for COVID-19 transmission and its impact on the community, which may include: age range; method of identification (community testing, known contact of a previous case, or incoming travel); and how the new case affects the Community Vulnerability Rating for the CNMI."
