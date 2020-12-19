Two more COVID-19 cases identified in travel screening

Two additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands total to 115 cases since March 28. Four individuals are currently in isolation.
The two new cases were identified by travel screening and diagnosis was confirmed through testing upon arrival and fifth-day testing.
The two have been safely in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.