SAIPAN — Two more patients have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from Kanoa Resort, the designated quarantine site, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muña said on Wednesday.
There are now 11 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, she added.
The first nine patients who recovered were released from Kanoa Resort on April 15.
As of Wednesday, CHCC had released a total of 237 people from Kanoa Resort and the other quarantine site, the Pacific Islands Club.
Meanwhile, Gov. Ralph Torres said the CNMI has secured personal protective equipment, gowns, sanitizer, ventilators and other products needed by COVID-19 front-liners. More shipments will arrive next week, he added.
"We are working extremely hard to find the medical equipment needed by our first responders and front-liners," he said. "Everyone is looking for N95 masks. Everyone is looking for ventilators. Everyone wants test kits. It is challenging. But we are fortunate to have the right group and the right support system that have allowed us to secure the equipment and test kits."
The governor said the CNMI will "start testing our nurses and doctors and government employees who interact with the community." The goal, he reiterated, is to test everyone in the commonwealth.
As of Wednesday, the CNMI had recorded 14 COVID-19 cases, two deaths and 11 recoveries.