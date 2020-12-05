Unpaid IPI construction workers stage protest

SAIPAN – Nearly 40 construction workers from Turkey and Italy on Friday morning staged a protest outside the Imperial Pacific International human resources office in Sadog Tasi, demanding their salaries.
Through a translator, one of the construction workers, Hasan Gokce, told The Marianas Variety they were peaceful with no intentions of causing trouble. He said the workers hoped to get answers regarding unpaid salaries from IPI.
The protesters included 28 Turkish workers and 10 Italian workers.
Gokce, along with Ozcan Genc and Suleyman Kos, recently filed a formal complaint against IPI for not paying them for several pay periods. They have also sued the casino operator for not paying them the minimum wage and overtime pay.
Gokce said some of them have not been paid salaries for five pay periods, some for six pay periods, and two of them have not been paid for 13 pay periods.
He said the workers are able to survive through the help of the local community on Saipan. He added that they are very grateful to the community groups on island that are providing them with food.
Two Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety police officers arrived at the scene and told the protesters that IPI employees were accusing the protesting workers of making threats. The officers told the protesters to refrain from chanting threatening words or shouting at the employees of IPI.
But Gokce said none of them had threatened anyone.
“We came over here seeking answers. We just want to talk to them. But they have locked the doors. They did not want to talk to us. Now they called the cops and they complain that we were threatening them,” Gokce said.
He emphasized the peacefulness of the protest, adding that the workers had never threatened anybody.
“We know that those people inside the office are also employees like us. They are not the ones responsible. We came here just to talk to a person who is responsible so we can express our problem,” he said, adding that IPI “has been doing this for a long time now.”
He added, “They just shut the door and refused to talk to us, and that is why this is the situation.”
Variety was unable to get a comment from IPI.