The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration awarded a $13.2 million grant to Northern Marianas College to increase its capacity to support regional economic development, the department stated in a press release issued in Washington, D.C. This EDA grant is expected to help create 272 jobs and generate $13.5 million in private investment, according to the release.
“The 2018 impact of Supertyphoon Yutu on Saipan caused extensive damage to the island’s infrastructure,” said Dennis Alvord, acting assistant secretary of Commerce for economic development. “This investment will support the commonwealth’s ongoing recovery by providing resources to develop new capacity in industries that will contribute to its economic resilience.”
“We are thankful to EDA for its assistance to NMC,” said Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG Torres. “These grant funds will help NMC Cooperative Research, Extension, & Education Services expand food security and to stimulate increased local agriculture production, local economic activity, and build opportunities to develop youth through entrepreneurship and leadership building programs.”
Gov. Torres added that CREES facilities were destroyed as a result of Typhoon Soudelor and then again due to Supertyphoon Yutu. The awarding of this funding to construct the Center for Research, Extension, and Development represents a sustainable and resilient way forward for NMC-CREES to be able to better serve the CNMI, he said.
This project will fund construction of a facility for use as a research, extension, and development center at Northern Marianas College to replace and augment existing college facilities, 87% of which were either destroyed or suffered major damage from Supertyphoon Yutu.
The new facility will house instructional space for the college’s nursing program, a new simulation lab for the NMC Business Department, and other resources to develop the commonwealth’s capacity to develop industries that contribute to economic growth, according to the press release.