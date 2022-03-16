The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday announced in a press release a supplemental award of $800,000 in funds to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Labor Workforce Investment Agency Division to support continued pandemic-related, disaster relief employment.
This National Dislocated Worker Grant provided an emergency award of $1.5 million in April 2020. The award announced Tuesday raised the total project funds awarded to $2.3 million.
The CNMI Department of Labor will use the funds to continue to support employment for those in humanitarian assistance positions.
The grant is one of 64 grants the U.S. Labor Department has granted to help address the workforce-related impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provided $345 million for Dislocated Worker Grants to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic across the nation.
In 2020, emergency declarations issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency enabled the CNMI to request this funding.