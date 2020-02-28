The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday granting permanent residency status in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Island to foreign investors originally admitted to the commonwealth under local immigration law, announced CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan.
The same status would be available to a small group of foreign workers, some of whom have been in the CNMI for 40 years, Sablan told the House during debate on his bill. The bill, H.R. 560, passed the House by voice vote under rules that require a two-thirds majority of support.
“I am very grateful to Chairman Raúl Grijalva and Ranking Member Rob Bishop, who both are co-sponsors of H.R. 560. Bipartisan support was essential for passage in the House today and will be essential, as well, for passage in the Senate,” Sablan said after the House vote.
Sablan has been working since he first came into office in 2009 to make the transition from local to federal control of immigration in the CNMI as easy as possible, his office stated. Federal law extending control of U.S. immigration law in the commonwealth had been enacted in 2008.
In 2018, Sablan drafted and introduced the U.S. Workforce Act, which protects the rights of U.S. workers against unfair competition from foreign workers in the CNMI economy. President Donald Trump signed the bill, which became Public Law 115-218.
In 2019, Trump signed Sablan’s Long-term Residents Relief Act, Public Law 116-24. That act converts about 1,000 people living under administrative parole into residents with permanent legal status in the CNMI. Last week, the administration issued the necessary guidance to allow those 1,000 people to begin the application process.
H.R. 560 provides the same permanent status – in the CNMI only – that Trump previously approved for the parolees.
This time two additional groups are covered. The first is investors, who had been lawfully admitted to the CNMI under local law before federal immigration was extended there. They have been holding on with short-term visas ever since, never certain from year to year about their business investments.
The second group was defined in the U.S. Workforce Act as long-term workers, to provide more certainty to their employers and help stabilize the economy.
As vice chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee responsible for insular issues, Sablan held a hearing on H.R. 560 in February 2019.
“H.R. 560 should go a long way to maintaining an adequate number of workers in the Marianas economy,” Sablan said in a press release. “The workers covered are people their employers’ businesses have come to rely on through years of service. They are people with skills that our economy needs.
“And the investors covered by my bill originally put their trust in the Marianas and in Marianas immigration law. They have held on now for over a decade and I think giving them permanent status will encourage them to invest even more, something our economy really needs right now.”