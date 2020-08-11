SAIPAN — CNMI-Only Transitional workers are not eligible for pandemic unemployment assistance, the U.S. Department of Labor told CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan.
In his letter to Sablan on July 29, U.S. Department of Labor Office of the Assistant Secretary for Congressional and Inter-government Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Joe Wheeler said both PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation "are paid entirely from federal funds, and therefore, each is a 'federal public benefit' as defined in 8 U.S.C. Section 1611(c)."
Wheeler said the eligibility of aliens, such as workers on CW-1 permits, for federal public benefits, including PUA and FPUC, is governed by the Public Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996.
He said Section 1611(a) of the U.S. law provides that, with specified exceptions, only "qualified aliens: are eligible to receive federal public benefits."
He said the term "qualified alien," under the law, includes an alien who is lawfully admitted for permanent residence; an alien who has been granted asylum; a lawfully admitted refugee; an alien paroled into the U.S.; an alien whose deportation is being withheld under federal laws; an alien who is granted conditional entry due to being the spouse of an alien lawfully admitted for permanent residence; an alien who is a Cuban or Haitian entrant as defined in federal law regarding refugees; and an alien who is a battered immigrant spouse meeting the requirement of 8 U.S.C. Section 164 (c).