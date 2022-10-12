US lawmakers tour Tinian

CODEL: A U.S. congressional delegation led by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., and chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, with Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, and Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, visited Tinian Tuesday. U.S. Congressman Gregorio "Kilili" Camacho Sablan of the CNMI was on the island to greet his colleagues and join them on a tour of the Air Force divert airfield, North Field, and the Tinian harbor, along with Joint Region Marianas commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson and Tinian leadership. Photos courtesy of the Office of the CNMI Congressional Delegate