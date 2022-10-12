US lawmakers tour Tinian

TINIAN - Visiting members of the U.S. House of Representatives joined U.S. Congressman Gregorio "Kilili" Camacho Sablan, the delegate from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, in a tour of Tinian on Tuesday.
The purpose of the congressional visit, according to the U.S. military's U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, was to meet with local leaders and Department of Defense officials to discuss issues pertaining to the ongoing military construction on Tinian.
The congressional delegation was led by U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., who chairs the House Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies.
With her were U.S. Congressman Ed Case, D-Hawaii, and U.S. Congressman Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa.
They met with CNMI Bureau of Military Affairs officials, members of the Tinian legislative delegation, led by CNMI Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider and Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan.
The U.S. lawmakers were accompanied by representatives from the Congressional Appropriations Liaison Office.
CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, was "unavailable due to being off island" Tuesday.
Media learned that the U.S. congressional delegation toured the site of the divert airfield project, the Tinian airport, the docks and the breakwater at Tinian Harbor.