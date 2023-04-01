USCG serves partners from CNMI

SUPPORT: The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Myrtle Hazard support personnel from Maritime Safety and Security Teams Honolulu and Seattle for a surge operation in the vicinity of Saipan on March 11, 2023. The cutter crew provided weapons, area familiarization, additional boarding team personnel and small boat support for two weeks. The MSSTs conducted a boating safety operation to ensure compliance with federal and local requirements. They also provided support and a search-and-rescue standby during the wahoo competition of the fourth annual Marianas Derby. Photo by Lt. Jalle Merritt/U.S. Coast Guard