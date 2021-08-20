The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday the approval of the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands Public School System's implementation plan.
The PSS plan details how $160 million in American Rescue Plan Outlying Areas State Educational Agencies Funds will be used to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the department stated in a release.
"Aligned with CNMI PSS's August return to school, the department released the Return To School Roadmap, which provides key resources and supports for students, parents, educators and school communities to build excitement around returning to classrooms this school year and outlines how federal funding can support the safe and sustained return to in-person learning," the release states. "American Rescue Plan funds can be used to support the Roadmap's efforts."
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said he was "excited to announce approval" of the plan.
"It is heartening to see, reflected in these plans, the ways in which we are thinking deeply about how to use American Rescue Plan funds to continue to provide critical support to schools and communities, particularly as we look ahead to the upcoming academic year," Cardona said.
"The approval of these plans enables education systems to receive vital, additional American Rescue Plan funds to quickly and safely reopen schools for full-time, in-person learning; meet students' academic, social, emotional and mental health needs; and address disparities in access to educational opportunity that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The plans that have been submitted to the department lay the groundwork for the ways in which an unprecedented infusion of federal resources will be used to address the urgent needs of America's children and build back better."
"The Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands Public School System thanks the U.S. Department of Education for their approval of the ARP implementation plan as submitted by the team of educators that developed the plan," said PSS Commissioner of Education Alfred Ada. "The plan focuses on helping our schools address the lost instruction time through high dosage tutorials, socio-emotional counseling programs for students and staff, athletics and other programs that directly benefit student learning. On behalf of the team that developed our ARP plan, we thank the secretary of Education, the Insular Area team, and all other staff who reviewed and approved our ARP implementation plan."
Information was provided in a release.