USDOE praises CNMI PSS federal spending plan

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Public School System comprehensive American Rescue Plan spending plan was one of the first to be received and approved by the U.S. Department of Education, said PSS federal programs officer Tim Thornburgh.
USDOE, he added, recommended that school districts in all the other territories "model" PSS' approach.
Thornburgh and CNMI Commissioner of Education Alfred Ada were in Washington, D.C., recently to attend the legislative conference of the Council of Chief State School Officers, which was held from March 27 to 29.
Thornburgh said the conference discussed, among other things, the post-COVID-19 pandemic plans of the nation's public schools and school districts.
Of the $850 million in 2021 American Rescue Plan funds for Outlying Areas' State Educational Agencies, PSS received about $160 million.
Under the PSS plan, these funds support the safe reopening and operations of schools while meeting the academic, social, emotional and mental health needs of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.