VA official shares vision with Rotarians

SAIPAN - Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Office of Veterans Affairs executive officer Marie Salas-Igitol on Tuesday shared with the members and officers of Rotary Club of Saipan her aspirations for local veterans and their families.
Salas-Igitol also thanked Rotary Club President Wendell Posadas for giving her the opportunity to speak to the Rotarians during their weekly luncheon meeting at Giovanni's Restaurant in the Hyatt Regency Saipan.
She said, before CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres appointed her, she had been involved in helping veterans by serving as coordinator of the CNMI Family Readiness Support Group. She said she has also volunteered her time with two nonprofit motorcycle clubs — Young Gunz Marianas and Matua Riders.
Currently, she is an honorary adviser to the Young Gunz Marianas, who honor veterans and implement community service projects.
As for the plans of the CNMI Veterans Affairs Office, Salas-Igitol said, "One thing I hope to establish would be a veterans-for-veterans center through the support of our government and community."
She said this center would serve as a recreational place where veterans can come together and hear each other’s stories.
Salas-Igitol said, "The one thing we all must always remember about our veterans is their time in uniform may be over, but their watch never ends. They will always be veterans forever."
She thanked the Torres administration for its continued support and for giving her office the opportunity to help CNMI veterans.
As the Veterans Affairs executive officer, she said, "I serve those who have served, and I do my utmost best to serve our veterans and their beneficiaries, and to make sure their voices and concerns are heard. It’s ... about all those who call the CNMI home and who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom."
In a way, she said, it is like the Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.”
Salas-Igitol thanked all the veterans who are members of the Rotary for their service. "I know that the Rotary Club of Saipan has members, officers and even past presidents who have served to protect our country and freedom. Thank you to you all."
In an interview, Salas-Igitol said: "So much improvement is needed both for our office and the importance of reconnecting with our veterans. I can only work one day at a time —go to work, be productive, take care of my staff and go home to my family and then start a new day, ... repeat what I’ve done, but try to do it better each day."