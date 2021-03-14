SAIPAN — The 147th person to test positive for COVID-19 in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is a front-line worker who was fully vaccinated, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said in an emergency press briefing conducted online Saturday evening.
Taking the COVID-19 vaccine does not mean that a person will not contract the virus, she added.
"The whole point of the vaccine is to ... protect you and your family members from getting severe illnesses if you do contract COVID-19," she said.
"Obviously, this is an individual that is at risk in their line of work; (the front-liners) are always at risk, and so it's just unfortunate that somebody who is always at the front line happens to be affected by this situation."
The person is asymptomatic, she added.
The New York Times reported last month that three members of the U.S. Congress were among those who tested positive for the coronavirus, even though they had already received one or both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
It has been reported in people in other walks of life, too, including Rick Pitino, a Hall of Fame basketball coach, and a nurse in California, the report added.
Not a traveler
In the CNMI, the 147th person to test positive was identified at 5 p.m. Friday through outbound travel testing and was then transported to the alternate care site at Kanoa Resort.
The person has not traveled outside of the CNMI, but has a history of being in contact with those "traveling in," Muna said.
Ten high-risk contacts were identified through contact tracing and were transported to Kanoa Resort at 10 p.m. Friday; they were tested at 8 a.m. Saturday, she added.
Of these 10, three people tested positive and are also asymptomatic – they have familial relations with the 147th person to test positive, Muna said.
Muna said expanded contact tracing found 10 additional high-risk contacts, bringing the count to 20 high-risk contacts connected with the 147th case.
As of the emergency press briefing on Saturday evening, the results of these additional 10 high-risk contacts were still pending.
Multiple platforms are being utilized to confirm each case, Muna added.
"We all know that the risk exists and it's one of the reasons why we often remind individuals to continue to wear their masks, wash their hands, and watch their distance. These three W's are in place for prevention, and what we're doing right now is to try to contain it. We have the tools to contain it and that's what we're implementing since we identified the case."
She said, since day one, it has been recommended that people stay home unless they absolutely need to go outside.
No lockdown
As far as locking down the island is concerned, Muna said, after discussions with the CHCC medical team, team members do not feel it is necessary now.
"But, of course, that's up to the governor. We are not suggesting that a lockdown is necessary. We have the tools to contain this and we have the testing capability to identify and contain this," she said.
As for the inbound passengers from the CNMI's two most recent flights, Muna said they all tested negative for COVID-19.
"We're better equipped now. We're better prepared," she added.
Gov. Ralph Torres said, "I just want to assure the community for everything that we've done, we cannot forget the success that we've had. ... I believe in the system. I believe in the task force that has worked so hard, as well as the contact tracers. ... We are still the safest place in the U.S."
The governor urges the CNMI community to continue to follow the administration's COVID-19 directives, and to refrain from disseminating false or incomplete information.
Torres stressed the importance of waiting for official updated information provided by the administration, the COVID-19 Task Force, CHCC, and media partners, noting that spreading false or incomplete information also has harmful effects.
"To safeguard our community, please wait for proper information from proper authorities," the governor said.
COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez said there is no discussion to expand the curfew hours, which are currently from 2 to 4 a.m.
"We have the tools, as the CEO says," he said.
As for shutting down the airport, Villagomez said, border control is under the U.S. Department of Transportation. "We have no control over inbound flights, especially of U.S. carriers. But we have system in place to safeguard the community."
He is also urging community members not to "start rumors – we have a plan, and we're implementing it. Please continue to observe the three W's."