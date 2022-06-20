Valiant Shield: Troops dive to underwater mines in Tinian

DIVE: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Orin Olds, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, Platoon 501 conducts diving operations to neutralize inert training mines June 14, in support of Exercise Valiant Shield 2022 in the waters off of Tinian. The exercise is a biennial training event where members from all the branches of the U.S. military perform joint force missions, including the use of live-fire to sink or destroy simulated enemy targets. Valiant Shield, according to officials, demonstrates the strength and versatility of America’s armed forces to respond to a variety of threats in multiple environments. Lt. Tyler Baldino/U.S. Navy