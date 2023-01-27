SAIPAN - After a year of communicating virtually, Willie Peterson III of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will visit Rota today to meet with veterans in that island municipality of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
“It is good to have him back after one fiscal year of continuous online communications. Now our veterans will be able to voice out their concerns in person,” Rota Mayor’s Office special assistant Ignacio “Ike” Mendiola said.
Mendiola said he is coordinating the meeting between Peterson and the veterans on Rota.
Mendiola said there are 126 registered veterans on Rota, but most of them are off island and only about 20 are residing on Rota.
“This is an opportunity for our veterans to be heard,” he said, referring to Peterson’s visit. “We need to give our veterans the attention they need in terms of addressing their concerns. They have sacrificed their lives and time for our freedom and democracy.”
Mendiola said Peterson used to visit Rota on a monthly basis, but the last time he was on the island was about a year ago.
Peterson is a legal administrative specialist for the Veterans Benefits Administration under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Based on Saipan, he addresses veterans' concerns in the CNMI.
Mendiola said Rota veterans need assistance in claiming benefits and health care, among other issues.