Visitors authority: Finance owes nearly $8M

SAIPAN — As of Wednesday, Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Priscilla Iakopo said the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Finance still owed MVA almost $8 million.
This represents hotel occupancy tax collections for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 that, by law, should have been remitted to MVA.
For fiscal 2019, the unremitted MVA share of the hotel occupancy tax was $2.4 million.
For fiscal 2020, Finance had yet to remit $5.3 million to MVA.
On May 8, Iaokopo said, MVA received $300,000 from Finance.
Since then, there has been no word from Finance regarding the next remittance, she added.
As for MVA payables to its offshore partners and local vendors, the amount had reached $940,000 as of April this year, she said.
In March, the board approved the use of the funds reserved for building improvements to cover MVA payroll for the remaining months of fiscal 2020.
As of press time Thursday, Iaokopo said the building reserve fund had a balance of $605,000, while MVA will need $433,000 to cover the payroll of its 11 remaining employees through the end of fiscal 2020.