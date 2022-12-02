On Nov. 18, Geophysical data from satellites and remote locations have shown indications of instability at Ahyi Seamount, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency said recently in an advisory. Satellite imagery has consistently shown a plume of discolored water above Ahyi Seamount. Due to a lack of nearby monitoring stations, the agency is unable to definitively establish whether this discoloration is triggered by degassing or eruption at the volcano, CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management said.
In the Northern Marianas, about 18 kilometers, or 11 miles, southeast of Farallon de Pajaros (Uracas) Island and about 370 miles north of the island of Saipan, is the Ahyi seamount, a sizable conical submarine volcano that rises to within 450 feet of the sea surface. Over the underwater volcano, cloudy water has been seen in the past. A fishing boat's crew experienced shocks over the summit region, and later noticed sulfur-containing water upwelling. An explosive undersea eruption was discovered by a seismic station on Rangiroa Atoll in the Tuamotu Archipelago.
At a site not far from the southern base of Ahyi, the event was well-contained within 9 miles. There may be marine risks above or nearby a restless seamount volcano. Only in the event of increasing activity are aviation hazards potential.
Hydroacoustic sensors at Wake Island, 1,410 miles east of Ahyi, started capturing sounds corresponding to activity from an undersea volcanic source in the middle of October. Recent combined study of the hydroacoustic signals and data from seismic stations in Guam and Chichijima Island, Japan, in cooperation with the Laboratoire de Geophysique in Tahiti, confirm that the source of this activity is at or near Ahyi seamount. Although hydrophone signals have diminished over the past few weeks, they are still being seen. Due to the current activity, the aviation color code is being raised from UNASSIGNED to YELLOW and the alert level is being raised from UNASSIGNED to ADVISORY, Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in its advisory.