'Vote!': Filipinos in the CNMI urged to participate in Philippine elections

SAIPAN – United Filipino Organization President Marcelo “Mar” Masilungan is encouraging Filipinos in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to exercise their right to vote in the Philippine elections May 9.
“Even if we are working outside our home country, we are still given the right to participate in the election process so we’ll have the chance to choose who will lead our country for a better future,” Masilungan said.
“I encourage all my ‘kababayans’ (fellow countrymen) here in the CNMI to make sure your name is on the list of absentee voters. Let your voice be heard. Vote!” Masilungan said.
A team from the Philippine Consulate General on Guam conducted four-day consular outreach services and mobile voting on Saipan that concluded Monday at Hotel Sun Palace in Susupe.
Registered Filipino voters on Rota, Tinian, and Saipan started receiving absentee ballots after the consulate on Guam mailed them April 10.
Absentee Filipino voters will choose their candidates for president, vice president, 12 senators, and a party-list group for the House of Representatives.
According to the Philippine Commission on Elections, or Comelec, there are more than 1.7 million registered absentee Filipino voters worldwide. Of this number, Comelec said 2,946 have registered in the CNMI, 7,796 on Guam, 861 in Palau, 273 in the Federated States of Micronesia and 81 in the Marshall Islands.
The Philippines has a total of 67.5 million registered voters, Comelec said.