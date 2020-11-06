SAIPAN — A large majority of voters have retained Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Supreme Court Associate Justice Perry B. Inos, Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja and Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo, based on the unofficial election results from the Commonwealth Election Commission.
There were 9,684 voters who favored retaining Justice Inos, while only 2,242 were opposed.
Inos, 54, was appointed to the high court in 2013. This was his first time to seek retention as justice. Appointed as judge in 2008, he was retained in 2012.
Presiding Judge Naraja, 65, received 10,088 "yes" votes, with only 1,089 opposed to his retention.
Appointed as judge in 2001, he was retained in 2007 and 2014.
Judge Govendo, 75, received 9,464 "yes" votes, while 2,366 votes were cast against his retention.
Govendo was appointed in 2003, and was retained in 2007 and 2014.
Prior to the election, Justice Inos, Presiding Judge Naraja and Judge Govendo received favorable evaluations from the CNMI Bar Association.
The CEC said the 2020 election results will remain unofficial until the last batch of absentee ballots arrive on Nov. 17 and the final results are certified by the election commission.