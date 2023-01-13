The Guam Daily Post spoke with the Marianas Southern Airways vice president for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam, William Giles, who explained that the airline has plans for expanded services in the region as the new year progresses.
“The goal for 2023 is to improve service for our clients to each of the islands by increasing the number of flights we have to each of the islands,” he said.
MSA spent 2022 getting the airline started and off the ground. This year will be about improving services, Giles said.
“Already this year, we relocated a third new P2012 Tecnam aircraft to the Marianas, which will start service later this month,” he said.
He added that MSA plans to increase its fleet from the current three aircraft to at least five in the next six months
“This will permit MSA to provide multiple daily services to Saipan and Rota, while we determine the need for opening service from Guam to Tinian,” Giles said.
Bringing on additional aircraft will depend on market demand, he explained.
“Since we started service in August through December 2022, we estimate that travelers flying on MSA have saved more than $430,000 in ticket costs versus flying other existing airlines on the same routes MSA travels,” he added.
Another major objective of MSA, Giles said, is “to provide more flight frequency between the islands of the CNMI and Guam, so that passengers have flight options at a reasonable price.”
Giles also mentioned MSA will begin making connection services to United’s daily Honolulu flights and will be establishing an interline agreement in the coming months that will permit passengers to book MSA tickets through United Airlines.
MSA currently employs 34 skilled individuals in the Marianas, with close to 30 local CNMI hires, Giles said. “This number will increase in 2023 as additional aircraft are brought into service,” he said.
“There are very few airlines starting up around the world post-COVID,” Giles said. “Virtually no startups in the United States and MSA’s newest fleet of aircraft show the commitment the company has to the Marianas, as well as the region. MSA also looks forward to working with Northern Marianas Airlines, which will be based out of Saipan, when it begins flights in 2023. The teaming arrangement the two airlines will permit a significant growth of travel throughout the Marianas,” Giles said.