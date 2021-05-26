Wanted man arrested after vehicle pursuit

SAIPAN — Several police vehicles were involved in a vehicle pursuit that led to the arrest of Don Jr. Pangelinan Sanchez at the intersection near P&A Laundry in Koblerville, Saipan, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Acting on a tip, CNMI police located Sanchez in Garapan and tried to arrest him, but he and another individual got into a car and tried to flee from arresting officers.
The ensuing high-speed chase ended in Koblerville, where the driver of the vehicle, who is Sanchez’s cousin, was also arrested. No other information about the cousin was available as of press time Monday evening.
Sanchez, who was wanted by the police since April, has been detained by the CNMI Department of Corrections, said CNMI Department of Public Safety public information officer Dre Pangelinan.
Sanchez, 38, faces charges of receiving stolen property, failure to complete a firearms owner identification requirement, removal of a firearm serial number, possession of a controlled substance and trafficking of a controlled substance. An arrest warrant had been issued for his arrest and cash bail was set at $100,000.
Sanchez was arrested and charged with firearms-related violations in 2020. At the time, he was on pretrial release after the court granted his request to reduce bail.
In his 2020 case, police said Sanchez accidentally shot himself in the leg with a handgun, then he told police he had been the victim of a drive-by shooting.
Sanchez was previously convicted of sale or possession of an illegal firearm.