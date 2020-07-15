SAIPAN — "Today, members, we begin our work to seek the truth, the facts, whether right or wrong," Rep. Ralph Yumul said on Monday morning during the organizational meeting of the newly created Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands bipartisan House Special Committee on Fiscal Review of Executive Expenditures, which he chairs.
"We are a small group," he said. "I believe a diverse group. ... What we share in common is basically the love of our family, our community and also serving our people of the CNMI."
The special committee is investigating the expenditures of Gov. Ralph Torres, including first-class travel, official representation, reimbursements, personal security detail and utilities.
'We are beholden to the people'
House Minority Leader Edwin Propst said, in creating the panel, Speaker B.J. Attao "ensured fairness by putting together a bipartisan committee comprised of four members from the leadership and four members of the minority. I have full confidence that we will be able to work together, to be fair (and) to be transparent throughout our investigation."
Propst said "despite the barrage of attacks coming from the administration and the press secretary, who called this special committee 'a witch-hunting expedition more than a fact-finding expedition,' the feeble attempts to discredit, distract and dissuade us from doing our jobs will simply not work. At the end of the day, the press secretary is beholden to the governor. However, we are beholden to the people."
Rep. Christina Sablan, another minority bloc member, said: "This inquiry must be conducted fairly, diligently and transparently. The people we serve are watching what we do. Let's be frank; we will all be subject to criticism as we move forward in this investigation. My hope is that we remain, throughout this process, firmly committed to civility, professionalism and doing our work in good faith, keeping the oath that we took and the constitutional responsibility that we have always at the forefront of our minds. We will find the answers and the accountability that we seek and that our people deserve."
She wants the committee to issue a subpoena to the Department of Finance for the remaining documents that, she said, it has not provided lawmakers in the past seven months, as well as for records pertaining to the "Deer Meat for Dinner" Northern Islands project.