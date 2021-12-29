SAIPAN — "What I have seen is a model public health response focused on science," World Health Organization medical epidemiologist Dr. Ali Khan said Monday regarding the COVID-19 response in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
"The community working together is great evidence of that, not just in the vaccination numbers, but as I roam the streets and see all these stores and indoor places (with) everybody wearing masks. So it's been an excellent response so far," he added.
Khan has been in the CNMI for a week, following the departure of Pacific Island Health Officers Association regional communicable disease epidemiologist Stephanie Kern-Allely.
According to Khan, the current layers of protection against the virus do not call for additional government restrictions or social gathering restrictions.
"If you have excellent other measures, you don't need lockdowns," Khan said.
The layers of protection begin with vaccination, he added.
"That's the way out of this pandemic. Then you add indoor masking. You add testing on top of that. You add the ability of using antivirals that shorten clinical illness, gets you out of ... isolation and quarantine. ... So, if you start layering in all of those measures, and do those well, it keeps you out of a lockdown," he said.