SAIPAN HYATT: The Hyatt Regency Saipan sits on Northern Marianas government beachfront land that's under lease. The lease expires in December. The local government is offering a new 40-year lease but the base rent will go up from a flat rate of $25,000 a year to $271,467 a year based on 0.5% of the appraised market value for the first five years. Marianas Variety photo