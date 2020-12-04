SAIPAN — Jeane Bracken, 24, appeared before Chief Judge Ramona Manglona of the District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Her sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 14, 2021.
Bracken, who is an executive assistant and restaurant manager at Spicy Thai Restaurant, was represented by attorney David Banes. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric O'Malley appeared for the federal government.
On Oct. 21, court documents state, a suspicious parcel was mailed to a private CNMI mailbox and identified by law enforcement personnel.
The parcel contained a clear resealable plastic bag labeled "Walgreens," which had a white, powdery substance inside a vacuum-sealed clear bag labeled "FoodSaver" and wrapped in a black tank top.
CNMI Customs contacted U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-Saipan, which tested the substance and confirmed that it was 4.2 grams of cocaine.
The active ingredient was then removed and replaced with a substance that looked like cocaine.
After further investigation, authorities identified the intended recipient of the package and organized a controlled delivery of the parcel.
The private mailbox belonged to a friend of the individual identified in court documents as "Suspect 1."
Suspect 1 retrieved the parcel and left the mail service store in Garapan, with authorities following close behind. The authorities later detained and transported Suspect 1 to the DEA Saipan duty post.
In a statement to the authorities, Suspect 1 said he had a second mailbox in his own name, and that he had been obtaining something else in the mail.
When asked by authorities to provide more information, Suspect 1 said he had obtained marijuana before, but was unsure what was in the recently arrived parcel, noting that the order was placed in early September or August of this year.
Asked where Bracken had obtained the drugs, Suspect 1 said it was from a "dark web order," noting that the parcel was sent to his friend's mailbox because Suspect 1 did not want it linked to his name.