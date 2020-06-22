SAIPAN — District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands Chief Judge Ramona Manglona has sentenced Lili Zhang Tydingco to 90 days imprisonment for harboring a minor alien.
After serving her prison term, Tydingco will be placed on supervised release for three years, the judge added.
As part of Tydingco's supervised release, she must perform 50 hours of community service at the direction of the U.S. Probation Office, but this condition will be suspended if Tydingco is gainfully employed.
Tydingco was also ordered to pay a fine of $500 and a special assessment fee of $100 to be paid immediately after sentencing.
Moreover, Tydingco will report to an authorized immigration official for deportation.
If deported, "she shall remain outside the United States and not reenter without the permission of the Attorney General. If deportation does not occur and she is released pending further immigration proceedings, defendant shall immediately report to the U.S. Probation Office to begin her term of supervised release," the court ordered.
In September 2019, following 2-1/2 hours of deliberation, jurors found Tydingco guilty of one count of harboring a minor alien. It was the second time she was convicted of the same charge.
In June 2016, she and her husband, Francisco Muna Tydingco, were convicted of harboring a 10-year-old girl they brought to the islands from China in 2013.
The jury found Lili Zhang Tydingco guilty of harboring an alien and Francisco Muna Tydingco guilty of aiding and abetting his wife.