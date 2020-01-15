SAIPAN – Alyssa Jade Nunez has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the U.S. government, the U.S. Department of the Interior, the National Park Service, and the Pacific-West Region of the National Park Service.
Nunez said she suffered injuries when she tripped over one of the wires in the grassy area of American Memorial Park in Garapan where she and her family attended a community event in May 2018.
Nunez, who is represented by attorney David Banes, said the fall fractured the elbow of her right arm.
The lawsuit stated the incident happened when the Marianas Visitors Authority and the Pacific-West Region Division of the National Park Service jointly organized and hosted the 20th Annual Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden at the park.
According to the lawsuit, between the grassy area and the stage, there were wires extending between low cement posts that were about 1 to 2 feet above the ground.
Those wires and the low cement posts had been put up by the National Park Service-Pacific-West Region Division or NPS-PWR long before the event, the lawsuit stated.
Nunes is seeking damages in the amount of $500,000.
Banes said the defendants have not responded to Nunez’s claim to date.