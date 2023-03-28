Yuzhu Zhang charged in federal court

SAIPAN — Yuzhu Zhang appeared before Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona of the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands for an initial hearing Friday afternoon.
Zhang was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Zhang, 48, is accused of attempting to smuggle from California, through the mail, 4.9 pounds of methamphetamine. The seized methamphetamine contraband had a street value of approximately $700,000, authorities said.
At the hearing, Zhang was represented by court-appointed attorney David Banes, and Dennis Tse served as the defendant’s interpreter.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Kost, who appeared for the federal government, told the court that China’s consular office had been notified about Zhang’s case.
Kost also requested a detention hearing for the defendant.
Manglona scheduled the detention hearing for March 29 at 9 a.m.
The judge also set a preliminary examination hearing for April 7 at 9 a.m.
As required by Rule 5(f) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, Manglona ordered the U.S. government to give all exculpatory evidence to the defendant pursuant to Brady v. Maryland and its progeny.
“Not doing so in a timely manner may result in sanctions, including exclusion of evidence, adverse jury instructions, dismissal of charges and contempt proceedings,” the judge said.
She likewise ordered that the case be unsealed.
In the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Superior Court, following a motion from the local Office of the Attorney General, Judge Joseph Camacho dismissed with prejudice the local drug case against Zhang.
CNMI Assistant Attorney General Steven Kessel, in the motion, stated that they were dismissing the case because the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Guam and the NMI had filed a similar federal charge against Zhang.