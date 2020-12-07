Zoning board approves conditional use applications for cannabis farming, retail

SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Zoning Board on Wednesday approved applications for conditional use of properties for cannabis farming and retail business in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Unlike the public hearing for the first four cannabis investors a few months ago, not a lot of people expressed concern, except for an administrative assistant of a business establishment next to one of the proposed indoor cannabis farms.
The administrative assistant was anxious about odor emission from the indoor cannabis farm, and the possible frequent presence of cannabis buyers in the neighborhood.
The zoning board nonetheless unanimously approved the applications for cannabis farm conditional use of Victor D. Cabrera's Slider Marianas and John Doyle's Saipan Select LLC.
The board likewise approved the conditional use application for a retail and lounge business submitted by Green Light Inc., doing business as The Chronic.
Those present for the public hearing were zoning board Chairwoman Tatiana Babauta, Vice Chairman Frank Aguon, Secretary Kevin C. Guerrero, Treasurer Perry Inos Jr. and board member Joe Ayuyu Jr.
They listened to the presentations of each applicant and comments from the public before voting to approve the four applications for conditional use.
Cabrera's Slider Marianas proposes to grow cannabis on the ground floor of a two-story building in Chalan Laulau, while Doyle's Saipan Select will grow cannabis in a single-story building in Tanapag.
Green Light will sell and serve cannabis in the Garapan tourist district. It plans to renovate the former Pacific Amusement Inc. office at the corner of Beach Road and Micro Beach Road and turn it into a retail store and lounge.
Slider Marianas' Cabrera assured the administrative assistant of a neighboring office that the indoor cannabis farm will be properly "enclosed" and there will be no "traffic of customers" because there will be no cannabis transactions in the building. He said the only people who will frequent the indoor farm are Cabrera and his staff.
Joshua Sasamoto, vice president of Green Light Inc., told the board, "We are excited to be part of this emerging industry – we take it very seriously."
He said the company's clientele will be primarily from Japan and Taiwan.
Green Light, he added, will buy cannabis from local farmers.
"We're trying to help nurture the industry itself. We believe in integrity, responsibility and self-regulation," he said.