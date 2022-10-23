The Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence held its first-ever job fair Saturday at the Agana Shopping Center in Hagåtña to help support partnering nonprofit organizations and agencies in the government of Guam in their missions to provide critical services to local victims of crime.
“The reason why we decided to host this first-time job fair was because in line with what we do at the coalition, we try to raise awareness around the topics of sexual assault and domestic violence. To do that, we hold outreaches and trainings. And on our last training in June, we had a bunch of our agency partners let us know that they were looking for people to hire. They had openings and so since that was a running thing, we decided to invite all of our agency partners, and a few other agencies that are not a part of our partners to collaborate in this job fair," said Amalia Duenas, project coordinator under the public awareness section at the coalition. "That way we can support them and support the community.”
The group focuses on fostering healthy, violence-free communities, she said.
“We're a nonprofit organization, which organizes and helps raise awareness on issues of sexual assault, dating violence, stalking and domestic violence,” Duenas told The Guam Daily Post. “And although at this time, we currently do not offer direct care services, we try to support the community by offering our services to our agencies, so if they need any resources, or any assistance or training we're the ones that are able to supply (that).”
WestCare Pacific Islands, Sanctuary Inc. of Guam, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Little Learners Academy, Catholic Social Services and Alee Shelter were some of the organizations that were hiring new members to join their respective teams.
The coalition itself was also looking for new talent, specifically those fluent in languages other than English commonly spoken by local residents.
“So, we’re looking for interpreters of all languages, and we asked their proficiency level and to undergo an application process to be able to be contracted to the coalition and our agency partners,” Duenas said. “So, if anyone is interested, they can contact the Guam Coalition via email at info@guamcoalition.org.”