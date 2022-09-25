A trip to your financial institution isn't often associated with fun, but, Coast360 Federal Credit Union’s Maite headquarters was transformed into a crowd-pleasing fair as the credit union showed gratitude for its members.
On Saturday evening, Coast360 celebrated its 60th anniversary with a Membership Appreciation Fair filled with vendors, entertainment and prizes. The event has been months in the making.
“This has been in the planning for a long time. We are actually very excited to do this for our members, it's our 60th anniversary, we wanted to obviously pay tribute to our members who have supported us all this time,” Gener Deliquina, CEO of Coast360, said.
The Maite headquarters has been around for about 12 years. Built in 2010, it was the first Gold LEED-certified building on island, and next year they will be opening another branch.
“We are getting ready to open our Upper Tumon center in about the second quarter of 2023," he said. “Part of our mission is to be stewards to our environment, so we do our best with our employees and families to support that initiative."
Coast360 serves 50,000 members who established their memberships on island. Deliquina said Coast360's cooperative of their membership is what has made them stand out.
“Coast360 credit union's (a) not-for-profit organization so basically members pool their money to support one another,” Deliquina said.
And with that many members, Coast360 put on a fair to match.
“We have a lot of things going on here, like I said, it's all for our members,” Deliquina said.
The fair included food trucks, activities for kids like rock climbing, a jumper and $5 gift certificate to the first 600 members and the community who showed up.
“We have some $60 gas cards, we also have some $360 gift certificates for grocery shopping,” he said.
But the fair is just the start of what Coast360 has planned to celebrate 60 years in business.
“We’ve got a lot of things in store for our membership and the community in the coming months, we have larger giveaways, all the way through. We've got some specials on our products and our loans and deposits as well coming up,” he said.