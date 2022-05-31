Residents can comment on plans for upgraded military housing at Andersen Air Force Base. The project supports the Marine Corps relocation to the island.
The comment period ends July 9.
The Programmatic Agreement memo provides an opportunity for interested members of the public to participate in the Section 106 consultation process required under the National Historic Preservation Act.
The PA memo provides new cultural and natural resources information associated with planned construction projects and is available at http://go.usa.gov/kZWG.
This supplemental PA Memo is regarding the modification of the Area of Potential Effects for H-279 Military Family Housing located at Andersen.
The H-279 project was completed in 2015 and included the demolition of Wherry-Capehart era family housing and the construction of new housing at Andersen. Activities include demolition of housing, geotechnical predesign work, grading and leveling, the installation of new utilities, and the construction of new family housing units.
Residents can submit comments via email to criwebcomment@navy.mil. Residents also can obtain a printed copy of this PA memo from the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Guam Historic Resources Division, located at 490 Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights.
Military officials said residents also may subscribe to regular updates and other information related to the Programmatic Agreement by visiting the Joint Region Marianas webpage and signing up at https://go.usa.gov/x5BQS.