Community asked to help find man wanted in burglary investigation

The Guam Crime Stoppers and the Guam Police Department are asking the community to help as the search for a wanted person continues.
GPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives are searching for Louis Julian San Nicolas, 35, relative to an ongoing burglary investigation.
San Nicolas is known to frequent the Hågat village and Tamuning Plaza. He is believed to be avoiding authorities and may be armed. Please do not approach.
Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call GPD Dispatchers at 671-472-8911 or 671-475-8615~7.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 671-477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.